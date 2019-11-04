



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Opening statements are now complete as the trial of the man accused of fatally shooting New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw gets underway today in Westmoreland County.

Rahmael Sal Holt, 31, arrived at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg Monday morning in a navy suit, black shirt and blue tie.

Investigators say Holt is accused of shooting Officer Shaw following a traffic stop back in November 2017.

Good Morning. I am in #Greensburg today covering the death penalty trial for Rahmael Holt, accused of killing New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw. Opening Statements just wrapped up at the Westmoreland County Courthouse. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/KLIv367AQS — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) November 4, 2019

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office plans to seek the death penalty if the jury finds Holt guilty of first-degree murder.

During his opening statements, DA John Peck told the jury they have to decide whether Holt had intent to kill Officer Shaw. He said Holt fired his weapon at “a vital part of the officer’s body.”

Officer Shaw was shot in his shoulder twice, in the area of the lungs and another bullet hit his vest. Three other bullets were found in houses nearby.

Peck said that’s a total of six shots fired. He said Holt did not surrender, but instead kept running.

The DA also talked about key witness Taevon Harper. He was just released from jail and is on parole.

Investigators say Harper was driving the vehicle Holt was in when Officer Shaw tried to pull them over.

While addressing the court, Peck called the incident “incredible stupidity” and said it was clear Holt “valued his escape more than another person’s life.”

However, Holt’s attorney claims his client did not shoot Officer Shaw.

During his opening statements, defense attorney Timothy Dawson told the jury his “client deserves a fair trial” and asked for a moment of silence to honor the fallen officer.

Dawson said the trial is a matter of life and death, and that there is no eyewitness, no murder weapon found and no confession. He added that the surveillance video is unclear.

As for the witnesses set to testify, Dawson said the jury must decide if they are credible and have anything to gain by testifying, citing pending charges against them.

The jury was seated last week for the trial.

Twelve jurors and four alternate jurors will hear the case.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.