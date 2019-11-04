PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Installation of the first part of the new Shaler Street Bridge is finally underway.
PennDOT crews are working around the clock to get the new span installed and get traffic moving again along the heavily-traveled area.
WATCH LIVE: Installation of part one begins —
Instead of building the bridge from the ground up, PennDOT is instead installing it. They are calling the process “Innovative Bridge Moving Technology.”
“Of course we’re a little worried everything goes into place, but if this works well, we’re going to be using technology like this on many of our bridges,” Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District 11 Executive, said.
Moving slowly into place. Time lapse. pic.twitter.com/8F8HGyodlZ
— John Shumway (@KDKAShumway) November 4, 2019
KDKA has learned it’s a first for PennDOT. The technique is called a “Self-Propelled Modular Transporter.” By using it, they’ll be able to complete the work much quicker.
Caution tape and construction signs are up all over the area, and the pace of the work is slow but steady.
“Essentially, we’re moving around 300 tons, plus the weight of the trailer,” said one crew member. “We’re moving at approximately .7 miles an hour.”
He said, so far, they have not had any major snags moving part one.
“Guide wire for a light post and a tree in the way, but apart from that really nothing major at all,” he said.
To make all of it happen, part of Route 19 – northbound and southbound – are closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
That means around 31,000 drivers a day are being detoured.
Here are the official detours drivers can follow:
Traveling North On Route 19:
- Take the left-hand ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport
- Turn right onto Woodville Avenue
- Turn right onto Greentree Road
- Greentree Road becomes Wabash Street
- Turn right onto South Main Street
- Follow South Main Street to the West End Circle
- End detour
Traveling South On Route 19:
- From the West End Circle, take Steuben Street
- Turn left onto Short Street
- Bear right onto South Main Street
- Turn left onto Wabash Street
- Wabash Street becomes Greentree Road
- Turn left onto Woodville Avenue
- Turn right onto the ramp to I-376 Parkway West
- To continue to southbound Route 19, bear left toward South Truck 19/51 toward Uniontown
- Stay left toward East 376/South 51 toward Uniontown
- Take the South Truck 19/51 ramp (Exit 69B) toward Uniontown
- End detour
The work is part of a $14.5 million improvement project.
Work on the bridge will last about two weeks.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.