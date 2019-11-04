



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Installation of the first part of the new Shaler Street Bridge is finally underway.

PennDOT crews are working around the clock to get the new span installed and get traffic moving again along the heavily-traveled area.

Instead of building the bridge from the ground up, PennDOT is instead installing it. They are calling the process “Innovative Bridge Moving Technology.”

“Of course we’re a little worried everything goes into place, but if this works well, we’re going to be using technology like this on many of our bridges,” Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District 11 Executive, said.

Moving slowly into place. Time lapse. pic.twitter.com/8F8HGyodlZ — John Shumway (@KDKAShumway) November 4, 2019

KDKA has learned it’s a first for PennDOT. The technique is called a “Self-Propelled Modular Transporter.” By using it, they’ll be able to complete the work much quicker.

Caution tape and construction signs are up all over the area, and the pace of the work is slow but steady.

“Essentially, we’re moving around 300 tons, plus the weight of the trailer,” said one crew member. “We’re moving at approximately .7 miles an hour.”

He said, so far, they have not had any major snags moving part one.

“Guide wire for a light post and a tree in the way, but apart from that really nothing major at all,” he said.

To make all of it happen, part of Route 19 – northbound and southbound – are closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

That means around 31,000 drivers a day are being detoured.

Here are the official detours drivers can follow:

Traveling North On Route 19:

Take the left-hand ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport

Turn right onto Woodville Avenue

Turn right onto Greentree Road

Greentree Road becomes Wabash Street

Turn right onto South Main Street

Follow South Main Street to the West End Circle

End detour

Traveling South On Route 19:

From the West End Circle, take Steuben Street

Turn left onto Short Street

Bear right onto South Main Street

Turn left onto Wabash Street

Wabash Street becomes Greentree Road

Turn left onto Woodville Avenue

Turn right onto the ramp to I-376 Parkway West

To continue to southbound Route 19, bear left toward South Truck 19/51 toward Uniontown

Stay left toward East 376/South 51 toward Uniontown

Take the South Truck 19/51 ramp (Exit 69B) toward Uniontown

End detour

The work is part of a $14.5 million improvement project.

Work on the bridge will last about two weeks.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.