CLEVELAND (KDKA) — The Cleveland Browns have cut safety Jermaine Whitehead Monday following an barrage of threatening tweets to critics over the weekend.

The Browns lost to the Denver Broncos 24-19 on Sunday afternoon and critics were already taking to social media to call out Whitehead before the game ended.

Roughly 15 minutes after the loss, Whitehead’s account had been suspended after sending threatening remarks on Twitter.

Whitehead even went as far as giving his Berea, Ohio address in one response to coordinate an alleged fight with one of the tweeters.

WARNING: CONTENT BELOW CONTAINS OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

Browns player Jermaine Whitehead just got his twitter suspended 15 min after losing to the Broncos. Things are going well! pic.twitter.com/yPVPOwtHVW — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) November 4, 2019

The team decided to waive the safety Monday morning after all of the commotion online the night before.

“We’ve waived S Jermaine Whitehead.”

We’ve waived S Jermaine Whitehead. pic.twitter.com/PLTNvaQww4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 4, 2019

The Browns fell to 2-6 on the season, after many claimed them as paper champions in the offseason with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and others. Cleveland sits in third place in the AFC North, behind the Ravens and the Steelers. Cleveland still plays Pittsburgh two times this season, including Thursday Night Football in Ohio on November 14th and at Heinz Field December 1st.