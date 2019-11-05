PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –Head Coach Mike Tomlin had some hopeful injury news to start the week as the Steelers prepare to face the LA Rams.

Tomlin told reporters Tuesday afternoon that he could see Conner suiting up Sunday at Heinz Field.

“Mike Tomlin said G Ramon Foster (concussion) will return to practice tomorrow after missing Indy game. He said expects RB James Conner (shoulder) to “perk up” as the week goes on and is “optimistic” he could play vs. Rams but “will make no bold predictions.”

Meanwhile, guard Ramon Foster, who missed last week’s game with a concussion, is still in the protocol. He is scheduled to practice tomorrow in hopes he could be out of the protocol sometime this week.

Other backs injured include Trey Edmunds and fullback Rooselvelt Nix, who will both be limited this week.

Two players already ruled out for the game against the Rams include running back Benny Snell (knee) and linebacker Ulysees Gilbert (back.)