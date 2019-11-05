PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT has announced the closure of northbound Route 51 ramp to northbound Route 837 in West Elizabeth Borough for Wednesday.

The ramp will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and all traffic will be detoured.

Cars are instructed to continue on northbound Route 51 past the closed ramp and take the ramp to southbound Route 51 toward Elizabeth. From southbound Route 51, motorists will take the ramp to Route 837 toward Clairton.

Trucks will have a different detour path from cars. Trucks will continue on Route 51 and take the ramp to Ridge Road/Clairton and take a left. They are then instructed to take the ramp to southbound Route 51 and subsequently the ramp to northbound Route 837 toward Clairton.

The construction work on the ramp is part of the $31.3 million Elizabeth Bridge Rehabilitation Project, which will include significant infrastructure repairs and painting work.

For more information, visit http://www.511PA.com.