WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 in Canonsburg.
Dispatchers say it happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday between the Canonsburg and Houston/Eighty-Four exits.
An Allegheny County Coroner was called to the scene suggesting a fatal crash.
The southbound lanes are closed while police continue to investigate.
Traffic is being detoured off I-79 at Exit 45 and toward Route 19.
