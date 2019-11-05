Filed Under:Fatal Accident, Interstate 79, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 in Canonsburg.

Dispatchers say it happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday between the Canonsburg and Houston/Eighty-Four exits.

An Allegheny County Coroner was called to the scene suggesting a fatal crash.

The southbound lanes are closed while police continue to investigate.

Traffic is being detoured off I-79 at Exit 45 and toward Route 19.

