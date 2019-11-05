ELECTION RESULTS:2019 Election Results
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A former bookkeeper from Uniontown will go to prison for embezzling more than $345,000.

A federal judge sentenced Eugene Traficante to two years and three months in prison.

He admitted to stealing 168 checks from the Doyle Refrigeration Company of Steubenville and depositing them into his own bank account.

Traficante was also convicted of mail fraud and tax evasion.

His time behind bars will be followed by two years of supervised release.

