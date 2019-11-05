



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The North Hills School District will now have flex days in place of snow days.

The North Hills School District says it has been approved to participate in the state’s Flexible Instruction Day program.

These “flexible instruction days” or flex days, will require students to do classwork at home. This prevents students from falling behind and it also means make-up days won’t need to be tacked onto the school year.

Snow days won’t be completely disappearing. The Flexible Instruction Day program allows the district to decide whether to use one of its five flex days on a snow day.

When a flex day is called for, students will have to fill out and submit an online form. If they don’t, they will be marked absent.

The district says the coursework will take as much time to do at home as it would at school, so students should plan to spend the same amount of time working on assignments at home.

North Hills School District Superintendent Dr. Patrick J. Mannarino says the new flex days will go into effect in the upcoming semester.