



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Veterans Day, many local restaurants are thanking veterans for their service by offering them deals and free meals.

Pittsburgh-based restaurants, as well as some national chains in the Pittsburgh area, have deals to honor those who have served or are serving our country.

Sheetz says it’s showing its “respect and gratitude” by giving veterans a free meal and a free car wash on Nov. 11. The free meal includes a 6-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s locations. A free car wash will also be provided. Military ID or proof of service is required.

Primanti Bros. will offer active and retired military members a free Almost Famous sandwich from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11. The offer is valid at all Primanti Bros. locations, including those in other states.

Eat’n Park is giving all active and former military members and their families get a 10 percent discount off their entire check for the whole month of November. Proof of military service is required and the discount isn’t valid for takeout or online orders.

Kings is offering a free meal for all veterans and active military members on Nov. 11. Military members will also receive $5 to use at any Kings location from Nov. 12 until Dec. 31. In addition, Kings says they are sponsoring the WPA Wounded Heroes Fund Golf Outing with a $5,000 donation.

Texas Roadhouse has a free lunch deal for veterans and active members on Nov. 11. All veterans can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu. The offer is good from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rock Bottom Restaurant And Brewery is offering a free entree from their Veterans Day menu from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17. Guests must either be in uniform or provide military ID. Rock Bottom says they’ll also have the Vet’s IPA from Veterans Day until Nov. 17. For each pint sold, 25 cents will go to a veterans charity.

Houlihan’s says active duty and retired military personnel will receive a free meal. from the Veterans Day menu. The offer is valid on Nov. 11 for dine-in meals. A proof of military service is required.

