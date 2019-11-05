BUTLER CITY (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing teenager from Butler County.
According to state police, 15-year-old Aiden McKinley was last with his family on Oct. 30.
He is from Butler City and the last reported sighting of him was on Monday evening.
State police consider him a missing juvenile.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the state police barracks in Butler at 724-284-8100.
