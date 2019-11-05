ELECTION DAY:County-By-County Voting Information
Filed Under:Butler City, Butler County, Local TV, Missing Person, Missing Teenager


BUTLER CITY (KDKA) — State police are looking for a missing teenager from Butler County.

According to state police, 15-year-old Aiden McKinley was last with his family on Oct. 30.

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

He is from Butler City and the last reported sighting of him was on Monday evening.

State police consider him a missing juvenile.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the state police barracks in Butler at 724-284-8100.

