



MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Just because the polls are open doesn’t mean they’re packed.

But despite the dreary, rainy weather, there’s a steady stream of voters at the Monroeville Police Department.

Karen Claycomb is the judge of elections in Allegheny County’s Monroeville.

She said considering the dreary rainy weather and the off-year election, there has been a steady stream of voters here at the Monroeville police station.

“In Monroeville here, we actually have two districts,” said Claycomb. “And one of the districts is fairly low. The other one is actually a little bit higher than what I would have expected.”

One reason why? It may be a big race in Allegheny County.

Longtime District Attorney Stephen Zappala, a Democrat is facing a challenger — Allegheny county public defender Lisa Middleman who is running as an independent.

“All politics are local,” said Gene Ramsey of Murrysville.

Voters like Gene and Robin Ramsey of Murrysville packed Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church, one of many polling places across our area, to cast ballots on Tuesday.

“We have a voice,” said Robin. “We are allowed to have that voice and exercise that right, so it’s a privilege to come out to vote.”

There are issues in Westmoreland County that are bringing people out, including a hotly contested race for Franklin Regional school board and a proposed $54 million dollar project to renovate Sloan Elementary School into a K-2 building and build a new school for grades 3 through 5.

“I think the school as it is is good enough,” said Ernest Horton of Murrysville. “We look at these schools and they are all in good shape.”

Beth Lechman, the Westmoreland County Elections Director told KDKA the county is looking at a 27 percent turnout. The highest it’s been was 34 percent 6 years ago. She said voters are less aware of municipal elections and they are not as highly publicized.

But a race that’s getting a lot of attention: Sheriff Jonathan Held, a Republican is being challenged by Democrat James Albert, a retired district judge.

This comes as Held is waiting for a retrial on public corruption charges.

“We’ve been out canvassing,” said Evelyn Horton of Murrysville. “My daughter is out canvassing. She’s even bringing my mother in law later today and she’s 85.”