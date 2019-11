SHALER (KDKA) — Police are on the scene of an armed robbery at a gas station in Shaler.

The incident happened on the 900 block of Butler Street on Wednesday at the Sunoco station near Route 8.

The call came in around 10:20 p.m.

Officials said no one was hurt and it is not known what was taken.

There is also no word on potential suspects.

The gas station is currently closed.

