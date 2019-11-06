ELECTION RESULTS:2019 Election Results
SPRING CHURCH, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials said a message referring to a bomb threat was found in the bathroom at Apollo-Ridge Elementary School.

The Apollo-Ridge School District superintendant said law enforcement was informed Wednesday morning and the threat was deemed to be of low credibility.

Students were moved to the secondary buildings as law enforcement searched the elementary school, the district said.

Students returned the elementary building before dismissal.

The school district said it is cooperating with law enforcement for the investigation.

