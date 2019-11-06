



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools unveiled a new plan to bridge the racial equity gaps in its schools.

The 27-step plan details what the district is doing, including equity in discipline, reducing the achievement gap, and instruction support.

“Recognizing that all students are deserving of a quality, culturally relevant public education, this plan represents the next milestone in our efforts to improve outcomes for all students in the Pittsburgh Public Schools,” said superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet in a release. … We have set forth a road map for how we intend to continue on this journey, and we double down on our commitment to ensuring the best possible education for all children.”

The full plan can be found here.