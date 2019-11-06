PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The first round of wintry weather is approaching!

There will be clouds increasing tonight, with rain starting later tonight.

The rain will mix with rain showers late Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. By evening, it should be all snow.

In Pittsburgh, don’t look for blockbuster accumulations.

While the inches won’t pile up in town, there will be slushy accumulations trying to form by the evening commute. This could lead to a few slick spots.

Thursday night into Friday temperatures will drop very quickly.

Anything that was wet and untreated will turn to ice. This means slick spots are possible on untreated surfaces.

Other than a few flurries in town, Friday, it should be a quiet and very cold day.

This setup is a little different for the traditional lake effect areas.

An inch of snow may accumulate from Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

With the transition to lake effect, these lake effect prone areas will see snow showers continue into Friday.

This could account for another inch of accumulation. In lake effect areas, a total of 1-2” is possible with the highest terrain seeing up to 3”.

