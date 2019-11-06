



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PWSA crews found damage to a storm sewer and water line near the sinkhole in downtown Pittsburgh, but it’s unclear if the damage happened before or after the collapse.

While crews are still working to repair a giant sinkhole on 10th Street, damage to a 48-inch storm sewer and 6-inch privately-owned commercial water service line was discovered.

At this stage, PWSA says it can’t determine if the damage to the infrastructure happened before or after the collapse.

A spokesperson for PWSA issued a statement, saying that while there was damage underground, collapses can be caused by a number of things:

“Street collapses can occur when an underground utility fails and that failure causes soil to move or shift. Compacted soil supports a variety of different underground utilities that can be damaged if the soil condition changes. Yes, street collapses can be caused by a leaking water main, service line (the smaller diameter pipe connecting a water main to a property), sewer, or separate storm sewer. All four types of that infrastructure, along with several other types of underground utilities, are located near the collapse on 10th Street.”

There are also electric, gas and other lines below ground.

After the underground crews finish their work, it’s on to partially filling the sinkhole. A concrete layer will be poured, sidewalks and curbs repaired. Surface work is still weeks away.

The official cause of the sinkhole has yet to be determined.