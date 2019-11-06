Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were stabbed on the North Side in what’s believed to be a related incident.
911 dispatchers say police are on the North Side for two stabbing incidents — one in the 1600 block of Warren Street and the second on the 100 block of Henderson Street.
The call came in around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for two people with stab wounds.
Their conditions weren’t released and police did not say what led to the stabbing.
Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.