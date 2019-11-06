



CBS has ordered GAME ON!, a sports comedy entertainment series based on A League of Their Own, the award-winning U.K. series currently in its 14season. The U.S. version will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key, and will also feature tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams plus former Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski as team captains. Comedian Bobby Lee and Emmy Award-winning writer Ian Karmel will serve as comedian panelists.

Equal parts comedy and game show, the genre-busting GAME ON! pits two teams of three, captained by Williams and Gronkowski, with comedians Lee and Karmel and a rotating mix of sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against one another. The teams will go head to head in over-the-top physical challenges, from seeing who can dunk the most basketballs over a tank of water while harnessed on a bungee cord, to taking on a sumo wrestler in the ring. They will also have their sports-related knowledge tested with trivia questions, such as “Which football player cried the longest after winning a championship?” and “Which of these athletes was the largest baby when they were born?”

“We are so delighted to be making this show with CBS,” said Executive Producer Ben Winston. “We couldn’t have found a better host and partner in Keegan, and I can’t wait to see Gronk and Venus as we’ve never seen them before, going head to head in some epic yet ridiculous battles.”

Check back here for more information as it’s released and get ready for a brand-new game show experience when GAME ON! debuts in 2020.