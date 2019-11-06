ELECTION RESULTS:2019 Election Results
By Meghan Schiller
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The trial of Rahmael Holt, the man accused of fatally shooting a New Kensington police officer, has entered its third day at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

The prosecution continues to call witnesses to the stand.

(Source: Westmoreland County Jail)

Wednesday’s two main witnesses, Michael Luffey and Holly Clemmons, are a couple. They offered testimony about the night Officer Brian Shaw was killed in 2017.

They testified that on the night of Nov. 17, 2017, they were living in a home with Holt’s girlfriend, Taylor Mitchell, and her mother, Lakita Cain.

On the night of Officer Shaw’s murder Luffey told the jury that Holt appeared anxious and “not himself,” pacing in the house.

Luffey also told the court that Holt was bleeding from his right hand, and said he knows that happens when a gun’s slide kicks back.

Clemmons said in the days following the shooting, Holt never came back around. She testified that Cain told her she needed to get Holt’s gun out of the house.

She said she also watched as a woman named Lisa Harrington, identified as Holt’s cousin, entered the home and left shortly after.

Luffey said she was on the front porch and saw Harrington leave the home with a paper bag.

He also testified that in the days after the shooting, he was part of a speaker phone call in which Holt allegedly apologized, saying he was “sorry” for the things he put them through. However, the officer’s shooting was never specifically referenced.

So far in the trial, the jury has heard from multiple witnesses, including key witness Tavon Harper, who police say was driving the vehicle Holt was in the night of the shooting. They have also seen evidence including surveillance video, letters Holt allegedly wrote from jail, and photos.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

