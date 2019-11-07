



MIAMI (KDKA) — It’s looks as though the door is officially closed on Antonio Brown’s NFL career.

The disgruntled superstar wide receiver posted multiple times on social media Thursday that he is done with the league, citing that he is tired of the NFL making money off his blood and sweat, and that the league is racist.

“No more control of my name and body clear my name I am done with it!,” Brown said on his latest Instagram post.

He echoed his feelings on Twitter as well.

According to reports, Brown was supposed to meet with the NFL next week regarding his status with the league and ongoing legal situations involving multiple lawsuits, including one for sexual misconduct.

“Holdup on NFL’s interview with Antonio Brown (which @JosinaAnderson reports happening Thurs.) in part b/c league planned to do much investigative legwork (including many interviews) before speaking with Brown, per source. Interview expected to last all day.”

“Antonio Brown is also getting movement on his legal case — Britney Taylor has officially served lawsuit papers to Brown, who hired attorney Camille Blanton to handle. He’s asked for 45 days to respond.”