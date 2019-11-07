PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A consumer alert has been issued for a Mexican restaurant in Market Square.
The Allegheny County Health Department hit Las Velas in Market Square with a consumer alert after multiple health code violations were found, including roaches.
According to the food safety assessment report, the restaurant wasn’t properly cooling hot food and wasn’t holding reheated meat at a high enough temperature.
The report also says fish, steak and shrimp were being stored at temperatures at least 4 degrees higher than what’s required.
Additionally, an employee was seen eating while chopping bell papers, silverware and glasses were dirty and roaches were found in the kitchen.
The Health Department says the restaurant did provide invoices to prove the restaurant was being treated monthly by a pest control company.
The restaurant was cited for several other violations deemed low to medium risk.
