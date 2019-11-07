PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three teens are accused of violently assaulting and robbing a man with an intellectual disability in Brookline.

Pittsburgh Police say a detective was investigating a robbery that happened on Oct. 26 just before 1 a.m. in front of the Moonlite Cafe on the 500 block of Brookline Boulevard.

According to the criminal complaint, Moonlite Cafe’s surveillance footage showed the victim, a 38-year-old man, standing in front of the restaurant when three younger males approached him.

Police accuse 19-year-old Abdullaah Francken of throwing the first punch, striking the victim in the face twice and knocking him to the ground.

Surveillance footage then shows Francken and two other teens allegedly punching, stomping and kicking the victim in the head and face area multiple times before robbing him and running away with his belongings down Brookline Boulevard.

The detective spoke with the victim and his mother, who advised police her son had an intellectual disability.

The victim said that the teens took his Ninja Turtle wallet with his identification and his keys. He was taken to a local hospital and police say he needed six staples to close the wound on his head.

Police say there were also two other males who watched the assault.

A warrant is out for Francken’s arrest. He’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, robbery and corruption of minors.

