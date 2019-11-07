PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Public Schools employee experiencing a crisis prompted a temporary lockdown at Allderdice and Concord Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools says one of their employees was undergoing some type of crisis. They were neither specifically assigned to Taylor Allderdice High School or Concord Elementary School, but she says the employee was expected to arrive at either school.

When the employee arrived at Concord in Carrick, help was provided to them.

Allderdice was on lockdown for a short time, while the lockdown at Concord was in place for a little while longer.

Since the situation involved an employee, Pittsburgh Public Schools says no more information regarding the incident will be released.

The lockdowns have been lifted.