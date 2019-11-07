



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The day is starting out rainy, but by the afternoon, a cold front is expected to bring the first snow of the season to the Pittsburgh area.

This morning, we started off seeing spotty showers from the WSW ahead of a cold front that will push through area just after noon.

The scattered showers, and possible rumbles of thunder, have now turned over to consistent rain.

As we head into the afternoon hours, we will begin to see rain changing over to snow. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says Allegheny County will likely see snow on the back side of the cold front, but the time of the snow is now only expected to be around an hour to maybe two hours.

The National Weather Service is calling for more than an inch of snow along and north of I-80. However, Smiley says those totals appear aggressive as new model data is showing less than expected.

Behind the cold front though, lake effect snow showers will develop and places will have a chance to hit an inch or more of snow north of I-80.

There is another and seemingly better chance for accumulating snow for everyone coming up on Monday into Tuesday.

