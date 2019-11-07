Comments
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A Fayette County Walmart is now selling beer and wine for the first time ever in Pennsylvania.
Starting Thursday, customers can now purchase beer and wine at the Walmart in Uniontown.
The Beer and Wine Cafe will feature a renovated space at the front of the store. The grand opening will happen at 1 p.m. today with a formal ribbon cutting.
Walmart says the cafe will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.
A restaurant license has also been obtained for Walmarts in five other counties which will be announced later today.
You must log in to post a comment.