



WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a missing 64-year-old Wilkinsburg man whose family believes he could be endangered.

Wilkinsburg Police say they’re looking for William Franklin, a 64-year-old man who they say left his house on Wood Street Wednesday morning and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

When people call his cell phone, police say a woman answers and claims she found the phone at a Dollar General in Wilkinsburg.

Police say Franklin has a medical condition that requires him to take medication, but he doesn’t have his medication on him.

He’s described by police as a black male about 6 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilkinsburg Police Department at 412-244-2913.