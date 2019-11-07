Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nine local women were honored for their entrepreneurial work in the city.
The women were recognized for their personal achievements and work in the community at the 2019 Women of Color Achievement Awards on Thursday night.
The awards were presented by 100 Black Men of Western Pennsylvania Incorporated, in partnership with the Women Presidents’ Organization.
“They have achieved great heights, and they’re also great people in the community, so we want to make sure we honor them,” said Alfred Valentine, president of 100 Black Men Of Western Pennsylvania.
The awards ceremony was held at the Rivers Club in downtown Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Today Live’s Mikey Hood served as the emcee for the event.
