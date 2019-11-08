



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students in Pennsylvania are required to learn how to protect themselves in case of a school shooting, but some parents are having their kids skip the training.

The program is called “ALICE” and an acronym for alert, lockdown, inform, communicative, evacuate. Sadly, it has become part of the curriculum.

Pittsburgh Public Schools has been doing the training for the past four years.

“We have existing Columbine locks on all of our doors,” said Pittsburgh Public Schools COO Pam Capretta. “All of our teachers have been taught to use those locks.”

Some students have a difficult time handling the training, especially if they’ve had a family tragedy or were impacted by the Tree of Life shooting.

“We do allow parents to opt-out,” Capretta said. “We understand that there could be some circumstances that would affect the emotional health of some of our students.”

A letter was sent to parents in the Pittsburgh school district, giving the option for their kids to skip the training.

For those who take the instruction, it is a serious training session.

“They want to be prepared in the case of an emergency, so they can secure their life,” Capretta said.

Precise numbers are not available, but the school district believes very few students opt out of the training.