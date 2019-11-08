WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Officials have recalled catfish filets that were labeled as tilapia.
On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that You Chang Trading, Inc. issued a recall for the products sold in four states, including Pennsylvania.
Officials said an undetermined amount of raw “Siluriformes fish filet products labeled as Tilapia” were not presented to the Food Saftey and Inspection Services for import reinspection.
The filets were produced between Nov. 13, 2018, and Jan. 5, 2019.
Officials said the following products are being recalled:
“22-lb. white cardboard boxes containing “CONWAY TILAPIA FILLETS PRODUCT OF HONGKONG” and lot codes 20181113, 20181203, or 20190105 and sell-by dates of 11/16/2020, 12/03/2020, or 01/05/2021 represented on the label.”
More information on the recall can be found here.
You must log in to post a comment.