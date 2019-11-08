



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of the northbound side of McKnight Road has reopened following a major water main break that caused water to pour onto the busy road.

The break was reported just before 6 a.m. near I-279.

Traffic backed up along McKnight Rd. due to a large water main break. Details on ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/JhE35CDmYu — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) November 8, 2019

Water began pouring onto the road, causing icy conditions in the cold morning air.

Drivers are being urged to use caution in the area.

The northbound lanes of McKnight Road at West View Avenue were closed, but have since reopened. Icy conditions were also reported along the southbound side of the road.

UPDATE: Northbound lanes of McKnight at West View Ave are CLOSED due to this water main break. Be very careful traveling southbound/inbound due to slick spots too plus heavy delays. Stay with @KDKA for updates. @KDKAHeather @rickdayton @RonSmileyWx @LindsayWardTV @LisaWashing pic.twitter.com/M8IsTt6gdb — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) November 8, 2019

The closure caused significant delays for the early morning commute.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.