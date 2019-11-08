  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Lindsay Ward
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of the northbound side of McKnight Road has reopened following a major water main break that caused water to pour onto the busy road.

The break was reported just before 6 a.m. near I-279.

Water began pouring onto the road, causing icy conditions in the cold morning air.

Drivers are being urged to use caution in the area.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The northbound lanes of McKnight Road at West View Avenue were closed, but have since reopened. Icy conditions were also reported along the southbound side of the road.

The closure caused significant delays for the early morning commute.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

