PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Don’t worry you aren’t alone, most people didn’t see any snow yesterday.
Why did it happen?
As with most of these busted forecasts, timing was key.
The magic number at the surface was around 36 degrees for seeing snow, and not rain. We hit 36 degrees at 5 p.m., and that was also the first dry hour after the morning rain and snow. So, temperatures cooled too slow, and by the time conditions were conducive to snow, the moisture was gone.
That being said, lake effect snow fell on some areas, creating some slick road conditions. Those who saw the pockets of snow, didn’t get much but it was enough to coat roads for a little while.
The other story is a return of winter-like temperatures this morning. The day started off in the low-20s. Brrrrrrrrrr!
