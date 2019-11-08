PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Regatta promoter Derek Weber was arrested in early October on suspicion of DUI, public drunkenness, and public urination.

According to Ross Township Police, they were alerted to an intoxicated man urinating the parking lot of the North Hills Village Mall.

When they arrived on scene, Weber was in the driver’s seat of his car with a puddle of urine next to his car and what police believed to be urine splashed inside the driver’s side of his car.

Police asked Weber to exit the vehicle for a standard field sobriety test they saw an empty bottle of liquor under the driver’s side seat.

Weber then failed three sobriety tests and was transported to UPMC Passavant for a blood draw.

He is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, open lewdness, public drunkenness, and careless driving.