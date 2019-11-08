Comments
DETOUR:
Take ramp toward Downtown/South Side
Turn right into the Liberty Tunnel
Turn right onto PJ McArdle Roadway after exiting the Liberty Tunnel
Turn left onto Arlington Avenue
Turn left onto E. Carson Street
Follow E. Carson Street as it turns into W. Carson Street, follow W. Carson Street back to West End Circle to Route 51
Turn right onto PJ McArdle Roadway from Liberty Bridge
Continue to Merrimac Street
Turn right onto Woodruff Street
Turn right onto Northbound Route 51
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Northbound Route 51, Saw Mill Run Boulevard, will close Monday, November 11 at 10:00 p.m. until Tuesday, November 12 at 5:00 a.m. for the installation of an overhead Dynamic Message Sign, weather permitting.
Traffic will be detoured at the time as the road will be closed to traffic between Crane Avenue and Woodruff Street.
DETOUR:
Northbound Route 51:
Liberty Bridge To Northbound Route 51:
Police, as well as flaggers, will be in place at the intersections in order to help motorists navigate the area.
You must log in to post a comment.