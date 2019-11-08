Comments
SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA)– Crews are getting ready to transform Seven Springs into a winter wonderland for the 2019-2020 season.
Seven Springs announced Friday that snowmaking has begun with some new renovations at the resort.
I fired em up. 🌨
Check this out: https://t.co/rw4pGi01Tx pic.twitter.com/6dsB9YLhBv
— Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) November 8, 2019
Brand new 20″ FBE pipes, snowmaking stations, HKD tower guns have replaced the aging equipment.
Sources expect major improvements in snow quality and the overall customer experience for snowboarders and skiers.
The opening day for the resorts will be announced soon.
