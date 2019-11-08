



SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA) — Slippery Rock University has put out a safety alert to all of its students following a reported robbery at a nearby apartment complex that left the victim with a skull fracture.

According to the Butler Eagle, the robbery happened overnight at The Grove apartments located on Harmony Road.

The victim was not a student, but university officials sent out an email informing the community of the incident.

The Butler Eagle reports the 24-year-old victim from Pittsburgh showed up at the Grove City Medical Center around midnight. He was interviewed by police and later sent to a Pittsburgh hospital.

There, he is being treated for a skull fracture and is listed in serious condition.

The Butler Eagle reports that police have suspects; however, no one is in custody at this time.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.