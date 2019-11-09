PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward was honored by the NFL for raising $200,000 to help children in the area.
Heyward was named this week’s Community MVP by the NFL Players Association, announced on Twitter.
Congrats to @camhey97 for being named Week 9 NFLPA Community MVP for raising $200,000 at our Homecoming Gala! All proceeds help local kids through various outreach programs. THANK YOU to everyone who came, donated, bid, provided services, and helped plan such a successful event! pic.twitter.com/onQq6Wg1zw
— The Heyward House (@97HeywardHouse) November 8, 2019
Heyward’s non-profit organization, The Heyward House, raised the money at a Homecoming event at the Carnegie Science Center last Monday.
The organization said all the proceeds help local kids through various outreach programs.
“THANK YOU to everyone who came, donated, bid, provided services, and helped plan such a successful event!” The Heyward House said on Twitter.
