



Gabby

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This gorgeous girl is Gabby! She has a spunky personality that radiates out of her small frame. Gabby is full of energy and will need to go home with someone who can give her plenty of exercise and mental stimulation. She is very smart and enjoys learning new things through positive reinforcement training. While she can be selective with her canine companions, Gabby would do well in a home with an experienced dog owner who can give her the time and love that she deserves. Is Gabby the perfect fit for your home? Speak with an Adoption Counselor to learn more about her today.