Gabby
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
This gorgeous girl is Gabby! She has a spunky personality that radiates out of her small frame. Gabby is full of energy and will need to go home with someone who can give her plenty of exercise and mental stimulation. She is very smart and enjoys learning new things through positive reinforcement training. While she can be selective with her canine companions, Gabby would do well in a home with an experienced dog owner who can give her the time and love that she deserves. Is Gabby the perfect fit for your home? Speak with an Adoption Counselor to learn more about her today.
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Beepers & Oreo
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Beepers is 10-years-old. Must be adopted with her daughter, Oreo. Oreo is her support. Beepers is blind. She loves attention. Being fussed over. Their owner was ill and had to place them. Must be adopted with Oreo.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Oreo is being adopted with her mother Beepers. Beepers is blind and Oreo is her support. They have never been separated. Their owner was ill and could not care for them any longer. Please do not come to adopt if not interested in them both. Oreo is 5 yrs old. Puppy pad trained. Likes to go for walks.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
