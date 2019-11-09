PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A 27-year-old man was arrested yesterday after fleeing police and attempting to throw away a bag of marijuana.

Penn Hills Police originally tried to stop Davaughn Jones for not using his turn signal while turning into the Penn Hills Shopping Center from Rodi Road.

The report from an officer states that he was in a marked police car and uniform during the incident and that the Jones was looking at him through the rear view mirror. Another patrol car also pursued Jones after he sped away from the first officer on Universal Road.

Jones then got out of his car on Collins Drive and ran from the Penn Hill officers, which was when he threw a “large bag” of marijuana in a wooded creekbed.

The officers were able to catch up with Jones and arrested him. They found then that Jones had a small bag of cocaine in his possession.

Jones had a warrant for a probation violation for robbery.