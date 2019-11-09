  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:NHL, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby left Saturday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks with an undisclosed injury.

The Penguins’ captain suffered the apparent injury in the third period of the team’s 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is being evaluated.

Pittsburgh played most of the third period without Crosby.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

