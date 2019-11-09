Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby left Saturday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks with an undisclosed injury.
The Penguins’ captain suffered the apparent injury in the third period of the team’s 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.
#Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby suffered an undisclosed injury in the third period of the team’s 3-2 shootout win over Chicago. Mike Sullivan says Crosby is bring evaluated. Nothing more for now.
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 10, 2019
Head coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is being evaluated.
Pittsburgh played most of the third period without Crosby.
