FRANKLIN TWP. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a hit and run incident in Butler County Friday morning.

They say it happened around 8:30 a.m. when someone was driving South on North Road in Franklin Township.

The driver missed the right curve, moved away from the left side of the roadway, crashed into a fence and steel gate before fleeing the scene.

Police say the vehicle involved in the crash is a silver Jeep Cherokee.

They believe the jeep has heavy damage to the front end and undercarriage.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police.

