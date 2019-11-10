Comments
FRANKLIN TWP. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a hit and run incident in Butler County Friday morning.
They say it happened around 8:30 a.m. when someone was driving South on North Road in Franklin Township.
The driver missed the right curve, moved away from the left side of the roadway, crashed into a fence and steel gate before fleeing the scene.
Police say the vehicle involved in the crash is a silver Jeep Cherokee.
They believe the jeep has heavy damage to the front end and undercarriage.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police.
You must log in to post a comment.