STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — New documents reveal how much money Penn State has paid to people who claim they were sexually abused by Jerry Sandusky.
According to the university’s 2019 audit, they gave out more than $118 million.
Leaders previously said that the number was around $113 million.
The claims are not over as PSU said more people could be paid in the future.
The former assistant football coach was convicted and sentenced in 2012 to 30 to 60 years, but the state Superior Court ruled in February that mandatory minimums had been improperly applied.
His hearing begins Nov. 22.
