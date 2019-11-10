PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hampton Township Police went on a extensive chase yesterday, ending with a car crashing into a hillside. They were pursuing a 39-year-old man who allegedly shoplifted from a local store. The man damaged another vehicle before crashing into a small hillside.

The man was identified as Dukhan Flowers.

Hampton Police were responding to call about a theft at the Hampton Do It Best Home Center, a home improvement store. The chase began as police caught up to Flowers on the William Flinn Highway.

The police officer was in a marked patrol car, and Flowers’ car made an abrupt turn onto Wildwood Road. There was no other passenger in Flowers’ vehicle.

Flowers reportedly came within two feet of the officer’s car and almost struck him while trying to drive off of a grass area between Wildwood Road and Bella Vista Drive.

Flowers drove through another grass area and then crossed into the opposing lane of traffic, knocking a side mirror off of another vehicle and causing that vehicle to swerve to the side of the road to avoid any further damage.

It was when Flowers attempted to do a U-turn in a parking lot at a high speed that he crashed into the small hillside. He proceeded to evade officers on foot despite commands for him to stop. Officers caught up with Flowers at the intersection of Wildwood Road and Grouse Run Road.

Flowers said that he was homeless and originally from Nebraska, which matched information found on a suspended driver license.

An employee from Hampton Do It Best Home Center identified the shoplifter as Flowers. Flowers has had previous convictions for theft, traffic offenses and fleeing law enforcement.