PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Steel will be cutting nonunion jobs as part of the organization’s restructure plan, which was announced on Oct. 8.

According to U.S. Steel Communications Analyst, Amanda Malkowski, part of that plan included leaders at U.S. Steel examining changes that would make the organization more efficient.

“Unfortunately, this was a necessary step in the execution of our strategy which will deliver cost and capability differentiation to create a world competitive ‘best of both’ footprint,” Malkowski said. “It’s always difficult when we have to say goodbye to valued colleagues, but these moves will allow us to better manage our resources amid challenging market conditions.”

The organization did not disclose exactly how many jobs will be eliminated.