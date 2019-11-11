



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow is forecasted to fall overnight and preparations are underway in Allegheny County.

Public Works Director Stephen Shanley released a statement saying that the county is preparing slat trucks to counter overnight snowfall.

“Public Works is prepared for the possibility of rain changing over to snow tonight with some accumulation,” the statement read. “We plan to dispatch 18 trucks overnight to salt county-owned roads and bridges. We also are continually monitoring the weather, and if needed, more drivers will be added and shifts will be extended to ensure coverage. Drivers are urged to be extra cautious, especially during the morning commute.”

Although there isn’t expected to be more than three inches of snowfall, with rain turning into snow and dropping temperatures, this could cause slick driving conditions.