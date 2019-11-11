PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to head coach Mike Tomlin, two key Steelers should be returning to the lineup Thursday in Cleveland.

Tomlin said he feels pretty confident that running back James Conner (shoulder) and guard Ramon Foster (concussion) will return to action this week.

“Coach Tomlin said he feels comfortable with the availability of James Conner and Ramon Foster for Thursday. He said the opposite for Rosie Nix and Benny Snell.”

James Conner spoke to reporters in the locker room following the press conference. He wouldn’t say for sure he would be back later this week.

“James Conner on his shoulder injury: “I’m making a lot of progress on it…I think I’ll be good (for Thursday), but I’m not making guarantees.”

Tomlin says Roosevelt Nix and Benny Snell will most likely be on the shelf once again this week, and a few new injuries were added to the list. Wide receiver Ryan Switzer has a back issue, linebacker Ola Adeniyi has a hip injury and linebacker Anthony Chickillo has a rib issue. The trio of new injured players may not be ready for the game.

The Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns Thursday night on the road.