BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies is observing this Veterans Day with a special ceremony in honor and remembrance of all former and current military members.
The ceremony is began at 11 a.m., featuring speakers, music, a wreath laying and other ceremonial observances.
This year’s keynote speaker is VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Director Donald Koenig.
In addition, the Canon-McMillan High School Band is being featured.
Ceremonial taps and a rifle salute will honor those who have served, and two ceremonial wreaths are being laid to honor veterans and POW/MIAs.
The Department of Veterans Affairs and the cemetery are hosting the event.
