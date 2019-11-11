  • KDKA TVOn Air

BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies is observing this Veterans Day with a special ceremony in honor and remembrance of all former and current military members.

The ceremony is began at 11 a.m., featuring speakers, music, a wreath laying and other ceremonial observances.

This year’s keynote speaker is VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Director Donald Koenig.

In addition, the Canon-McMillan High School Band is being featured.

Ceremonial taps and a rifle salute will honor those who have served, and two ceremonial wreaths are being laid to honor veterans and POW/MIAs.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Fred Williams)

The Department of Veterans Affairs and the cemetery are hosting the event.

