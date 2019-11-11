



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for Mercer, Venango, ridges of Westmoreland, ridges of Fayette, Preston, and Garrett counties starting a 1:00 a.m. and last through 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

A big system will move through the area tonight and everyone will get a little snow as a result.

Some lake effect snow could cause occasional travel issues in some of these spots as 1-3 inches of snow is expected in lake effect-prone areas.

Rain will fall this even but afterward, we will see widespread snow in the area in the wake of a cold front.

The snowfall will not accumulate too much but there could be slice spots as a result of the rain, snowfall, and dropping temperatures.

The dropping temperatures are a big part of this story, as well. Temperatures are expected to plummet in this cold front. By Wednesday morning the area will likely see near-record-low temperatures. Wednesday will see highs reach into the upper 20s.

However, temperatures will gradually moderate heading into the weekend and by early next week, temperatures will be flirting with 50 degrees again.