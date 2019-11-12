



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not too early to start thinking about statewide races in 2020 that could have a big impact locally.

In 51 weeks, Americans will vote for the next president.

But lots of other races are on the ballot, too.

And now is the time for those interested in running to get their acts together.

In just 13 weeks, candidates must have their nominating petitions filed to get on the April 28 Pennsylvania primary ballot.

That ballot includes every member of the U.S. House and Pennsylvania House of Representatives, along with 25 Pennsylvania senators.

In Pennsylvania, we will elect three statewide row offices in 2020.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Montgomery County Democrat, is up for reelection.

So far his only announced Republican challenger is attorney Heather Heidelbaugh, a former Allegheny County councilwoman.

State Treasurer Joe Torsella, another Montgomery County Democrat, is also running for reelection.

So far, Torsella has no primary or Republican opponent.

Next year, after two terms, state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale — a York County Democrat — is term-limited, so he’s running for Congress.

But that leaves his statewide office wide open.

Four Democrats are interested in running: Nina Ahmad, a former Philadelphia deputy mayor; Alan Butkovitz, a former Philadelphia controller; Christina Hartman, a non-profit consultant from Lancaster County; and Pittsburgh city controller Michael Lamb, the nephew of U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb.

One Republican is interested, too: Lancaster County Commissioner Dennis Stuckey.

Delegates to the presidential conventions will also be on the ballot next year, and there are usually a lot of them.

With the early April primary, the deadlines for filing are earlier than ever.

You can find the deadlines here.