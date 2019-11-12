DQE is a regional fiber network provider that has focused on delivering data solutions to businesses for over 20 years – whether that is connecting offices together, to a data center, or providing reliable high speed internet.

DQE’s fiber network currently spans over 3500 miles and connects over 2000 buildings. In 2020, DQE will be expanding their reach to Harrisburg. DQE is constantly evolving to meet the needs of their innovative clientele.

Right now, 5G is the biggest tech trend and its impact will drive more opportunities and growth in virtually every industry as applications are developed.

5G needs fiber – increased by needs fiber – DQE has the fiber and is ready to support this growth and their customers to meet this demand.