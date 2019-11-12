MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — There are reports that someone is shooting at police officers in McKeesport.
Police are bringing in heavier equipment. pic.twitter.com/467R9vUxNs
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 13, 2019
There is a heavy police presence at the intersection at 11th Street and Locust Street on Tuesday night.
State police are on scene in addition to county and McKeesport. pic.twitter.com/Nc8RKONkvy
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 13, 2019
SWAT, the state police, Allegheny County police, Mckeesport police and the Housing Authority police are on the scene.
Heavily armed police are on scene. pic.twitter.com/ppse11qFzi
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 13, 2019
It is a very active scene.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.