By Chris Hoffman
Filed Under:Local TV, McKeesport, Pittsburgh News


MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — There are reports that someone is shooting at police officers in McKeesport.

There is a heavy police presence at the intersection at 11th Street and Locust Street on Tuesday night.

SWAT, the state police, Allegheny County police, Mckeesport police and the Housing Authority police are on the scene.

It is a very active scene.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman/Twitter)


Comments